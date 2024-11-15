Heavenly Mountain Resort to open two days ahead of schedule

Heavenly will now be opening Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Provided / Heavenly Mountain Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With 9 inches of new snow in the last week and more actively falling, Heavenly Mountain Resort announced today that it will open two days earlier than originally planned on Wednesday, November 20. These ideal conditions, along with the incredible work of the resort’s snowmaking and mountain operations teams, will make for an exciting opening day.

Guests heading to South Lake Tahoe to break out their skis and boards for the start of winter will enjoy an early-season footprint on the California side of the mountain. Enjoy a refreshed Mountain Resort food and beverage experience at the brand-new Golden State Kitchen at California Lodge or check out Rockstar Bar & Grill for your food and après fix. The resort will also have a DJ at the base to bring the beats and celebrate the start of the season. The Gondola will operate on Heavenly’s original opening date, Nov. 22, for sightseeing only (no ski or ride access initially) to take in the iconic views of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding Sierra Nevada Mountain range that the resort is known for. The Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster at the top of the gondola will be open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday period as conditions permit.

“It has been such a privilege to work alongside this dedicated team as they have been working tirelessly ahead of our opening day,” said Shaydar Edelmann, Vice President and General Manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort. “Thanks to them – and some recent help from Mother Nature – we can open for the season two days ahead of schedule. I am so thankful for the contributions of the team, and every single one of us is fired up to welcome guests back to the mountain and soak in the great vibes and those iconic winter views of Lake Tahoe.”

Heavenly will continue making snow when temperatures are low enough and will monitor conditions to determine when to expand terrain and lift offerings leading up to and following their official opening.

Importantly, Heavenly will continue offering guests a variety of choices for parking this season, with a combination of both free and paid parking options after its success last year. The reservations-based parking program will kick off in Mid-December on weekends (Saturday – Sunday) and peak periods at the California Base Area. Carpooling is highly recommended and free for vehicles with four or more people through our reservations-based parking program any time guests visit the resort. Additionally, Heavenly will offer a new Lodging Shuttle route, and a Harrah’s/Harvey’s parking season pass. More details can be found on the Heavenly “Getting Here & Parking” page of the Heavenly website.

New this season is My Epic Gear . Travelers no longer need to buy and haul their equipment to and from ski resorts with this first-of-its-kind membership that combines the luxury of owning high-quality gear and premium customer service. My Epic Gear is available for the whole family and is a great option for Pass Holders looking to make the most out of their experiences. At Heavenly, My Epic Gear memberships will unlock access to over 60 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, with free in-resort delivery or free daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off. The entire membership experience, from gear selection to boot fit to personalized recommendations to delivery, is available at members’ fingertips in the My Epic app. Memberships are limited for the 2024/25 winter season, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests that are joining any of our resorts have just two days to purchase a pass before prices go up! There is an Epic Pass for everyone including the Tahoe Local and Value Passes, as well as the Epic Day Pass (1-7 days) and provide significant savings compared to lift ticket prices. Pass prices go up on Nov. 17, so lock in a Pass now and decide where and when to ski and ride later! Whether planning to hit the slopes one day or every day, by purchasing a pass now, guests will get the best value, plus flexibility and benefits not offered with traditional lift tickets. That includes 20% off on-mountain dining, group ski and ride lessons, lodging, rentals and more with Epic Mountain Rewards. Pass Holders will have discounted lodging options across Vail Resorts’ portfolio of hotels, condos and premier vacation residences.

Returning this season with new features is the My Epic app with Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets. The My Epic App allows guests to use their phone as their ticket to the slopes. Mobile Lift Tickets is a hands-free option for skiers and riders to use at all three Vail Resorts’ owned Tahoe resorts for the 2024/25 season. By using the app, guests can buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate it in the app, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free in the lift line using Bluetooth® technology designed for low energy usage to minimize the impact on a phone’s battery life. New this season, the My Epic app will include the Find My Friends feature, allowing skiers and riders to share their location with friends and family on the mountain. Additionally, the My Epic app will feature My Epic Assistant An in-app guide powered by AI and resort experts for mountain information. The My Epic app also offers a range of guest-favorite features, including interactive trail maps, and mountain and resort alerts, including operational information like grooming updates, terrain status, snow reports and conditions.

Guests can use the My Epic app for daily updates and real-time information, along with other important news throughout the season – once in the app, look for the bell in the top right corner to see a feed of real-time guest alerts.