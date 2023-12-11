Heavenly Mountain Resorts; Mayor Creegan sponsors community meal

For December’s first Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship, Bread & Broth was joined by members of Heavenly Mountain Resorts’ Leadership Team as well as South Lake Tahoe Mayor, Cristi Creegan, for dinner service on Monday, December 4.

The Heavenly Adopt A Day volunteers served the 98 dinner guests a delicious meal of spaghetti and meatballs (with a vegetarian option), roasted veggies, as salad of spinach and tangerines with almonds, garlic Italian bread, with a varied selection of seasonal pies and treats. Five plates of seconds and eight ‘to-go’ meals brought us over 100 servings for the evening! The highest number of dinner guests served since B&B’s hot meal service resumed after the covid restrictions ended.

The Heavenly team helped the B&B volunteers bag 90 giveaway bags filled with fresh fruit and vegetables, served our wonderful guests on the serving line, passed out delicious desserts and drinks, supported the meal’s cleanup efforts, and helped hand-dry the dishes, pots, and pans. There were bright smiles and laughter galore throughout the evening which fueled the holiday spirit.

Left to right: Stefan Watkins, Cristi Creegan, Barrett Burghard, Tom Fortune, Hayli Rutledge Provided

Toward the end of the dinner service, we visited the dessert table to talk with Heavenly’s VP and COO, Tom Fortune where he was helping the dinner guests with their dessert selections. As the Vail representative for Heavenly, he expressed, “It’s heart whelming to give back to the community, to support everyone in feeling cared for and belonging.”

Hayli Rutledge, I.T. Supervisor and Lead Facilitator of Heavenly’s DEI Committee added, “This is the heart of why Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is so important in our mountain community. Food insecurity is an on-going issue, particularly around the holidays and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Bread & Broth. This is the soul work we love – to gather and share a meal and support each other through the holiday season.”

Joining Tom and Hayli as Adopt A Day Heavenly crew members were Barrett Burghard, Director of Mountain Operations and Stefan Watkins, Manager of Base Operations.

Having the Heavenly’s Resort Leadership Team join Bread & Broth at the meal service demonstrates the commitment that Vail and Heavenly Resort’s has to supporting their resort communities.