Heavenly, Northstar delay opening date
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California Resort are delaying their opening date due to recent warm temperatures in the Tahoe region.
“We are monitoring the weather minute-by-minute, and our expert snowmaking teams are ready to make snow at every possible opportunity so that we can open for the 2023/24 ski and ride season the moment we’re able to. Until then, we’ll continue to provide updates on the outlook and will share a new planned opening date as soon as possible,” said Ashlee Lambert, Senior Communications Manager, Tahoe Region.
Kirkwood is still scheduled to open Friday, December 1, conditions permitting.
Many of the resort activities will be open as originally planned this Friday, November 17. At Heavenly, the Gondola will still open for sightseeing in addition to Tamarack Lodge and Blue Café for amazing views, signature dishes, and drinks. In the Village at Northstar, Wild Pine, Bourbon Pub, Rink Bar, and the new café VOUS will open Friday, November 17, as well as True North, Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley, Burton, Butterbox, Northstar Logo Co., and Mine.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.