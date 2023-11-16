Heavenly, Northstar delay opening date

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California Resort are delaying their opening date due to recent warm temperatures in the Tahoe region.

“We are monitoring the weather minute-by-minute, and our expert snowmaking teams are ready to make snow at every possible opportunity so that we can open for the 2023/24 ski and ride season the moment we’re able to. Until then, we’ll continue to provide updates on the outlook and will share a new planned opening date as soon as possible,” said Ashlee Lambert, Senior Communications Manager, Tahoe Region.

Kirkwood is still scheduled to open Friday, December 1, conditions permitting.

Many of the resort activities will be open as originally planned this Friday, November 17. At Heavenly, the Gondola will still open for sightseeing in addition to Tamarack Lodge and Blue Café for amazing views, signature dishes, and drinks. In the Village at Northstar, Wild Pine, Bourbon Pub, Rink Bar, and the new café VOUS will open Friday, November 17, as well as True North, Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley, Burton, Butterbox, Northstar Logo Co., and Mine.