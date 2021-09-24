Heavenly, Northstar to get new high speed lifts

Heavenly and Northstar are expected to receive new high speed lifts as part of Vail Resorts’ capital investment plan.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California will each receive new high speed chairlifts as part of Vail Resorts’ $320 million capital investment plan for 2022 which the company says is its largest single-year investment into the guest experience.

The company will install 19 new lifts across 14 resorts, including the two resorts at Lake Tahoe, that are designed to reduce wait times and increase uphill capacity.

At Heavenly, a press release said the replacement of an existing fixed-grip triple with a high-speed 4-person chair will increase uphill capacity by more than 40% and reduce the combined ride time of the Boulder and North Bowl lifts, which is expected to reduce wait times at the Stagecoach and Olympic lifts.

At Northstar, a new high-speed 6-person chair will replace the existing mid-mountain 4-person chair and is designed to reduce wait times at one of the resort’s most popular lifts and increase uphill capacity by nearly 50%.

“Our mission is to provide an experience of a lifetime to anyone who visits our resorts — and delivering on that mission requires constant re-imagination and investment into the guest experience,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, in a press release. “Our teams have been hard at work identifying significant opportunities to improve the guest experience and have produced an initial list of exciting lift upgrades, a restaurant expansion and projects that expand access to incredible terrain for next season, with more to be announced.

“At some of our mountains, this means new high-speed lifts that will double how fast we can move people out of the base areas, and at others, the projects are all about making it easier for people to explore different sections of the mountain,” Katz continued. “Overall, our goal is for guests to have more time to enjoy the sport they love.”

For a full list of projects, visit here .