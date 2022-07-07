Heavenly personnel support Bread & Broth’s Monday meals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thanks to Vail’s Epic Promise Grant, two of their local resorts will once again be hosting monthly Bread & Broth Monday Meal “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” sponsorships.

On June 20, Michael Blake, Steve Kremer, Hannah Raudebaugh, Armando Shalhoub, and Ty Vanatta, all members of Heavenly’s Resort retail department, joined the B&B volunteers to help with the Monday Meal’s setup, serving and cleanup.

As always, Vail team members are a wonderful asset in helping B&B provide a hot, nutritious, full-course meal to those community members who join B&B for their Monday evening dinner served at St. Theresa Grace Hall from 4 to 5:30 p.m. In addition to the hot meal, the dinner guests can pick up bags of food, get second servings, and receive containers of leftover food at the end of the meal.

Taking a break during the meal service, Ty shared his feelings about his volunteer experience.

“Nice to see values of doing good being put into action.”

Armando added that “our goal is to do good” and all of the team members shared that their volunteer experience was very “rewarding and humbling.”

With their help, a wonderful meal consisting of pulled pork, mac n’ cheese, coleslaw, roasted broccoli and desserts was enjoyed by the evening’s dinner guests. Additionally, B&B’s Second Serving on Fridays at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church from 4 to 5 p.m. offers a simple entrée and soup for community members. Everyone is welcome to B&B’s meals.

Source: Bread & Broth