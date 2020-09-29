Heavenly plans to have California side of resort ready for opening day

A view from the top of Gunbarrel Express on the California side at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided / Heavenly Mountain Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort plans to open the California Lodge when opening for the first time in over a decade, officials said Tuesday.

Resort officials say they are focusing on the pass holder early-season experience by opening the California side and providing more terrain, including the popular Ridge Run.

“A revised opening approach will provide pass holders with more early-season skiable terrain – and the ability to open additional terrain faster, as well as free and convenient parking in the California Lodge Base area,” said a press release.

Heavenly plans to have beginner and intermediate trails open for skiing and snowboarding, available via Gunbarrel Express, Powderbowl Express, Canyon Express and Patsy’s chairlifts.

The plan for Heavenly’s opening includes green trails Patsy’s and Maggie’s and the blue trail Ridge Run, which is a favorite for its sweeping views of Lake Tahoe. While there will be no skiing or riding access available in the early season from the Heavenly Gondola, the gondola will be open for sightseeing access.

“We wanted to do something special this season to thank our community of loyal guests for their patience,” said Vice President and General Manager Tom Fortune, in the release. “Here in South Lake Tahoe, we know our locals love to access the mountain from Cal Base and enjoy the unparalleled views and long sweeping turns that Ridge Run affords. We’re looking forward to providing an incredible start to winter for our guests and I can’t wait to get out and ski.”

Complimentary shuttle-service will run between Heavenly Village and California Lodge. The resort plans to open for skiing and riding from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and operate sightseeing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Final operating hours will be available on SkiHeavenly.com as the season approaches.

“As a reminder, all guests must make a reservation in advance, wear face coverings, and be prepared to follow all safety protocols,” Fortune said. “These core measures will help us stay safe, open and remain open, and enjoy an amazing South Tahoe winter.”

The resort will not begin selling daily lift tickets until Dec. 8.