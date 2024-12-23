Heavenly puts Comet Express on hold after incident
STATELINE, Nev. – There are reports on Reddit of two chairs colliding at the beginning of the Comet Express lift at Heavenly Mountain this morning.
According to Heavenly’s X account, Comet was placed on hold at 10:08 a.m.
“Heavenly Mountain Resort can confirm an incident occurred on its Comet Express chairlift today, Monday, December 23, 2024. The safety of our guests is our top priority and the resort is investigating the incident,” the resort said in an email to the Tribune.
One Reddit commenter said they saw a chair slide backwards into another chair behind it. The post says those in the front chair fell off. The same commenter added a photo that shows a ski patroller hovering over what appear to be people on the ground below the lift. The photo also reveals two chairs tucked into each other.
