Heavenly reports successful parking this holiday season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. / Calif. – Heavenly Ski Resort reports successful parking this holiday season despite lacking a parking agreement with the City of South Lake Tahoe, something the resort had with the city for roughly ten years prior.

According to the police department, since Heavenly’s opening date on Nov. 20, 2024, the City has had approximately 34 calls for services that included traffic collisions, disabled vehicles, and parking violations, in the area of Ski Run, Needle Peak, Wildwood, Saddle, and Keller so far.

The season prior, Nov. 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024, had approximately 121 calls.

The city terminated the parking agreement in June 2024, which had previously allowed the resort use of on-street parking after both parties entered into the agreement in 2013. The city terminated the agreement as a result of Vail’s lack of support for the city’s annexation plans for the county property the ski resort sits on.

Although the parking agreement is terminated, the city’s Residential Parking Permit Program is still active in the area, which went into effect for the 2023-2024 season after significant issues with parking, traffic, and public safety during the 2022-2023 winter. That winter from Nov. 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023, there were approximately 140 calls for services that included traffic collisions, disabled vehicles, and parking violations, in the area of Ski Run, Needle Peak, Wildwood, Saddle, and Keller.

Heavenly has made changes to both parking and access leading up to this season without a parking agreement. This has included reconfiguring their parking lots to improve space and traffic flow in each location.

For those joining by car, senior communications manager, Ashlee Lambert says, “Our parking reservation system continues to facilitate smoother traffic flow, promote environmental sustainability through increased carpooling, and provide guests the assurance of available parking at their chosen times.”

She explains the system helps spread arrival times to the resort and reduce congestion. Guests are also taking advantage of the resort’s first-come, first-served free parking at Stagecoach and Boulder, which helps distribute ingress and egress across base areas.

“We also hope to continue conversations with the City,” Lambert explains, “about a potential parking agreement that would provide another arrival option and additional parking spaces for our guests on Ski Run Blvd.”

The company has also expanded access by transit with its Lodging Route new to this season, a free shuttle that runs from the California Main Lodge, down Ski Run Boulevard and Highway 50 to serve more lodging guests. The resort has also increased the number of shuttles and stops along their Kingsbury route. That’s in addition to their California shuttle route which services Pioneer Trail, and Highway 50 along Heavenly Village.

Heavenly’s parking website, parkheavenly.com , allows guests to make reservations, and view a map of shuttle and transit routes.

Reservations are required for the California Base Area lot during weekends and peak periods for a fee. Parking does not require reservations Monday through Friday and is free, except during holidays and peak periods. Parking is also be free (without reservations) after 12 p.m. on weekends and holidays/peak periods. Although still requiring a reservation on weekends and peak periods, parking is free for cars with 4 people or more.