Heavenly Ski Patrol donates bikes to Special Olympics
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Ski Patrol recently donated 3-wheel bikes and helmets to Special Olympics athletes.
Ski Patrol president Jeff Miller contacted the group to see if there was interest and then brought the athletes bikes and helmets and Pyramid Peak Ski and Board put them all together.
Through the years Heavenly Ski Patrol has given Special Olympians financial support and well as “skate nights” with pizza and equipment purchases.
Special Olympics, like most groups, has been greatly affected by the pandemic. Obtaining these 3-wheel bikes provides athletes with a way to exercise and to have social contacts.
