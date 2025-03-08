Heavenly Ski Patrol helps Bread & Broth feed community members

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – If you are a member of Heavenly’s Ski Patrol, serving others is just part of your job responsibilities. On the slopes, ski patrol members are constantly on watch for unsafe skiing conditions, assisting skiers and boarders, and helping make sure that everyone has an enjoyable and safe day on the slopes. Wanting to serve others is second nature for the members of the Heavenly Ski Patrol.

On Monday, February 24, the Heavenly Ski Patrol Foundation sponsored the Monday Meal Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) and four of their ski patrol members, Alora Bergethon, Chava Laub, Brian McGauley, and Alec Morrow, signed up to volunteer their services. Although it was their first time volunteering at a Bread & Broth meal, Cindy Archer, B&B’s Adopt A Day Crew Coordinator, said that her fellow B&B volunteers were really impressed with the neophyte but extremely helpful AAD crew members.

“It’s always an honor and pleasure spending time with and supporting our community,” said Alora Bergethon. She along with her fellow Ski Patrol members manned the serving line greeting the dinner guests and serving a Fresh Tex Taco casserole meal to the 110 local community members who enjoyed both the meal and the bags of food they were given for meals later in the week.

The meal is always a special event for both those volunteering and those coming to participate in a community meal. The event provides the diners with a place where they can socialize, enjoy a filling, nutritious meal, and feel the safety of being surrounded by fellow community members who care for one another. According to Alex Morrow, “There’s nothing better than seeing the shining light of our community members.”

“Thanks for allowing us to help our community,” shared Brian McGauley. As Heavenly Ski Patrol members, Brian and his fellow Ski Patrol crew team brought wonderful energy to their volunteerism. They were a big help with the meal service and making the dinner guests feel welcome and treated with kindness. The goal of all of those serving our vulnerable community members is to ease their hunger and make their day a little brighter.