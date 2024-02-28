Heavenly Ski Patrol hosts Bread & Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Being a member of the Heavenly Ski Patrol is a really rewarding experience for the members of the patrol team. Whether making sure the ski resort guests are safe, working with the avalanche rescue dogs, or helping injured skiers off of the slopes, the members of the Heavenly Ski Patrol are there to ensure that the ski resort guests are enjoying the best skiing experience possible.

The Heavenly Ski Patrol members are also involved in supporting organizations and groups in the South Lake Tahoe community and have been supporting the Bread & Broth organization since 2014 by sponsoring and hosting 2-4 Adopt A Day of Nourishments annually.

Left to Right: Zach Welch, Chris Carter, Abbey Stamats. Provided

On Monday, February 19, the Heavenly Ski Patrol team hosted their first Adopt A Day sponsorship of 2024 Volunteering for the first time at a Bread & Broth Monday Meal dinner were Heavenly Ski Patrol members Chris Carter, Abbey Stamats, and Zach Welch.

After signing in, the three Ski Patrol members helped the B&B volunteers get the food giveaway tables setup by bagging fruits and vegetables and arranging the milk, eggs, butter, meat, and basic food stables that the dinner guests can choose from to take home to supplement their store purchases for meals later in the week.

At four o’clock when Grace Hall door were opened to the dinner guests, the Ski Patrol AAD crew members were on the serving line dishing out pork chops covered in mushroom gravy, rice pilaf, broccoli with ranch cheddar sauce, applesauce, and a classic salad served with roasted red peppers prepared by the talented B&B cooks.

“It was an amazing experience serving the community,” commented Chris. Adding that “It was awesome to see how grateful the community is and great that people can get a free meal.”

Thank you to the members of Heavenly Ski Patrol for their $350 Adopt A Day donation and for giving an additional $700.00 to help purchase the dairy products and fresh fruit and vegetables that B&B buys to fill the food ‘giveaway’ bags handed out at the meal. It will be a pleasure to have the Heavenly Ski Patrol back on March 25th to host another Adopt A Day sponsorship.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .