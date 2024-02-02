Heavenly takes some fault in woman being left in Gondola

Ascending the 2.5 mile long Heavenly Gondola

“As the chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort, I am responsible for all aspects of mountain operations, including the safety of our guests. We have rigorous protocols to ensure our gondola and chairlifts are fully unloaded each day,” Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly Mountain Resort said in a statement just before noon on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024.

The statement was released just four days after South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue, and other emergency service agencies responded to an individual who spent the night in a gondola cart.

The story has made headlines around the world and also started the conversation with a main line of questioning; How could someone be left on the gondola, overnight?

Fortune said that he personally “reviewed Heavenly’s investigation, and it is clear there was a breakdown in those rigorous protocols that day. I take full responsibility as well as ownership to ensure it is addressed so that it never happens again. I recognize the gravity of this guest’s experience and we all are grateful she was found safe and uninjured.”

The low temperature that night reached 23 degrees. Exposure to prolonged low temperatures, according to the CDC, causes the body to begin to lose heat faster than it is able to be produced resulting in the use of the body’s stored energy and leading to hypothermia, or an increased risk of death.

Monica Laso screams were futile as the last of the Heavenly employees left work for the day. She was alone and had no phone or way to get a hold of anyone on the ground. She reportedly rubbed her hands and feet to stay warm and never found the survival kit stowed away in the cabin.

Since that Friday morning, Laso has been swarmed with interview requests, questions regarding her level of impairment that day, and uncounted versions of the same questions that still have no answer.

Momo Shternhel, a friend turned translator for Laso, told the Tribune while the group of five were skiing they got separated from Laso and her boyfriend. He said Laso’s boyfriend, who contacted ski patrol, when she was unable to make it on her own, being new to the sport.

“They took her down on a red bed and her boyfriend kept going down to the California base lodge.”

Ultimately, Shternhel told the Tribune “These newspapers say she was rescued, she wasn’t rescued.”

A missing persons report was filed and pleas for help online gained attention quickly through local social media groups from a friend of Laso, Astro Mila.

The online community circulated a post made by friends of a missing woman named Monica Laso. Provided

Mila posted in the early hours Friday morning, “Heavenly Mountain yesterday January 25 our friend Monica Laso was snowboarding with some friends at the ski center. They saw her going down with a ski patrol at 4 p.m.”

The group originally reported Laso boarded the Gondola within a twenty minute time period, between 3:50 – 4:10 p.m., later reports state Laso entered the Gondola at 4:58 p.m.

Regardless of when she last entered the Gondola that afternoon, Laso had no idea she’d spend the night in it, 6,006 miles from home, Chile.

Kim George, the Fire Marshal / Battalion Chief for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, told the Tribune that for unknown reasons Laso refused transport to the hospital, against medical advice.

Conversations online are throwing accusations in both directions; some say Laso was intoxicated and “slept it off”, others say ski patrol was negligent.

Neither claim has been substantiated.

“We are working with lawyers, we know what our day was from the beginning to end, we know what happened and she wasn’t [drunk],” Shternhel told the Tribune she is not taking any more requests for interviews and is working on recovering from the mental anguish of being locked inside with no heat, food or water for more than 12 hours.

Jokes circulate online, including a song named “Heavenly Gondola Blues” the catchy lyrics and beat tell the parts of the story that are known including speculation on the parts that aren’t.

While there is no empirical evidence that the full moon has a tie to strange behavior, Fire Marshal George said nothing like this has happened in more than 20 years to her knowledge.