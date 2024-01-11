Heavenly test running gondola Thursday; Expects to open Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Mountain Resort announced on Facebook on Thursday their lift maintenance team was able to install the new bearings and have reassembled the Gondola, which has been out of commission for the past week.

“It will need to operate for testing before we are able to load guests, so you’ll see it spinning throughout the day today,” the post said.

Pending results of the test runs, they plan to re-open it Friday, Jan. 12.

“Thank you all again for the support and patience as we cross the finish line with the repairs. We are super excited to get the Gondola back online again,” the post concluded.