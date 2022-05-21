Heavenly to auction North Bowl Lift chairs

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Ski Run Community Park, The Boys & Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe, and the EpicPromise Foundation.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort is upgrading North Bowl Lift, and along with the facelift, they will be giving guests the opportunity to own one of the old chairs.

Heavenly announced on Friday that a charity auction of the old North Bowl three-person chairs will begin at noon, Friday, June 3. They encourage all hopeful bidders to pre-register at this link .

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Ski Run Community Park, The Boys & Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe, and the EpicPromise Foundation.

“We are proud to share these chairs with our local community, and that all proceeds will benefit causes that are important to us,” Heavenly said in a press release.

Chairs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Provided

Notably, five of the chairs are being converted to benches for the Ski Run Community Park. There will be 97 chairs available through the auction website.

No specific chair number can be requested, as the chairs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to the highest bidders at pick-up.