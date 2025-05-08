Heavenly to open early for summer activities

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As the snow melts and temperatures rise, three iconic Tahoe resorts are getting ready to welcome guests back for another season of sun-soaked adventures and alpine escapes.

Following a thrilling winter, summer operations kick off soon at Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California Resort. Heavenly will open early this year on Friday, May 23, while Northstar’s Golf Course and Bike Park are set to open June 5 and June 13, respectively, conditions permitting. Kirkwood Mountain Resort will begin summer activities as snow levels recede.

For those eager to jumpstart the season, Heavenly offers a high-elevation playground with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe starting Memorial Day weekend. The resort begins the season open on weekends (Friday – Sunday, including Memorial Day) for the first three weeks before shifting to seven days a week starting June 13. Opening day will feature Gondola Sightseeing, the infamous Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster, and even snow tubing on leftover spring snow! After a scenic ride to the top of the Gondola, guests can choose from a variety of activities, enjoy a meal at Tamarack Lodge, or sip mountain-inspired cocktails at Bar 9150′. Heavenly’s Discovery Day Camp for kids opens on June 30, the Mountaintop Yoga Series returns Sundays kicking off on July 6, and additional activities will open throughout the summer.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our mountain for summer operations earlier than usual this year,” said Shaydar Edelmann, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort. “With unbeatable views of Lake Tahoe and fun mountaintop activities, Heavenly is a magical place in the summer and we look forward to sharing that experience again with our guests.”

At Northstar California Resort, summer kicks off June 5 with the opening of the Golf Course, followed by the Bike Park on June 13, conditions permitting. Known for its focus on progression, Northstar will continue evolving its Bike Park with expanded trail access, new builds, and the return of guest-favorite programs like Progression on Pedals – a community ride series led by top female coaches. Friday Twilight Hours are also back, with extended park access from 5-7 p.m. starting July 11 through Labor Day Weekend. Races and events like the return of Mini Enduro Series and Tahoe Trail 100 will round out an action-packed calendar. For those seeking a slower pace, guests can enjoy scenic lift rides, hiking at elevation, or a round on the 18-hole mountain golf course. In the Village, live music, dining, roller skating, and shopping make for a full day – or weekend – in the mountains.

“Following a successful winter, we’re thrilled to open again and invite guests to experience everything that makes Northstar such a special summer destination,” said Tara Schoedinger, vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort. “With so much to explore – on the trails, the golf course, and right here in the Village – there’s no better place to celebrate the season.”

Further south, Kirkwood offers a true high-alpine escape. Once the snow clears, guests can explore a network of self-powered bike trails for all ability levels, play the 18-hole Discwood Golf Course, or hike through alpine meadows dotted with wildflowers. Known for its peaceful setting and dramatic scenery, Kirkwood is the ideal retreat for those looking to disconnect and recharge.

Details about summer activities, tickets, hours of operation, event calendars, and more can be found at each resort website (http://www.SkiHeavenly.com ; http://www.NorthstarCalifornia.com ; http://www.Kirkwood.com ).

Epic Pass options are now available for the 2025/26 ski and ride season at the lowest price of the year, before prices go up Monday, May 26. The full Epic Pass ($1,051) offers unlimited, unrestricted access to all three Tahoe resorts – Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood – plus 39 additional destinations worldwide, including Park City Mountain and Whistler Blackcomb. For those who primarily ski or ride in Tahoe, the Tahoe Local Pass ($665) includes unlimited access to the three local resorts (excluding peak dates), and the Tahoe Value Pass ($567) offers even more affordable access with some restrictions. If guests are planning just a few days on the mountain, the Epic Day Pass starts at $76 per day – significantly less than a lift ticket.

In addition to winter access, 2025/26 Epic Pass Holders can take advantage of a variety of summer perks at Tahoe resorts. Benefits include free Summer Scenic Gondola rides and discounts including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage and lodging at both Heavenly and Northstar. At Northstar specifically, Pass Holders also receive 20% off bike rentals and golf, plus 10% off the 2025 Unlimited Bike Season Pass – making it even easier to enjoy everything the mountains have to offer all year long.