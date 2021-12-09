Heavenly to open this weekend with limited terrain

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ski season opens this weekend in South Lake Tahoe.

Heavenly Mountain Resort General Manager Tom Fortune said Thursday morning during a South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association meeting that the resort will open on Saturday with limited terrain.

He said the warm temperatures have made it difficult to make snow.

“Opening has been a real challenge,” Fortune said. “{We’ve had a} Really hard time getting snowmaking going on the mountain with these inversions.”

Fortune said resort personnel will be farming snow Thursday and Friday to the bottom of Gunbarrel and the tram to make the California Lodge accessible.





He said Heavenly is about 78% staffed, which, he added, is better than most.

Fortune said season pass sales are up about 40% and that “advanced commitment” continues to be a major effort for Vail Resorts.

He also said that a contract was just signed on Wednesday for the North Bowl chair to be replaced by a high-speed lift.

For more information about the resort, visit https://www.skiheavenly.com .