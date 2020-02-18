Heavenly, Vail donate time and money for Bread & Broth Monday dinner

Heavenly's Ski Services team was the Adopt A Day sponsor for the Monday Meal on Feb. 10. Team members included (from left to right) Brandi Travers, James Kayer, Joan Gibson, Gary Hutchins and Michele Hutchins.

Provided

Thanks to Vail’s EpicPromise grant and Heavenly Mountain Resort Ski Services team members, Bread & Broth’s dinner guests enjoyed a nutritious meal on Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Theresa Grace Hall.

Thanks to the generous $300 donation provided by the EpicPromise foundation, the B&B cooks whipped up a tasty meal of Chicken Picante, baked potatoes, green beans, and an avocado salad and servings of a variety of delicious desserts.

Members of Heavenly’s Ski Services Joan Gibson, James Kayser, Michele and Gary Hutchins and Brandy Travers, a member of Heavenly’s management team, joined the B&B volunteers as part of their Adopt A Day of Nourishment experience.

“At Heavenly and Vail Resorts our jobs allow us to make our guests’ lives happier and more fulfilling,” said Kayser in a press release. “Bread & Broth and EpicPromise allow us to do the same in the local community. It is an honor to have the opportunity to help.”

All community members are welcome to enjoy B&B’s healthy and filling meals.

Besides providing heaping first servings at the dinner and offering ‘second’ servings, the dinner guests can also pick up ‘giveaway’ food bags filled with staples for meals for the rest of the week.

In addition to B&B’s Monday Meal, the organization also provides a meal, Second Serving, at Grace Hall on Fridays from 4-5 p.m.

B&B volunteers and our Adopt A Day sponsors embrace the opportunity to provide a great meal to all who come to our door.

For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or call Carol Gerard at 530-542-2876.

Submitted by Bread & Broth.