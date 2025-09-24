Heavenly Village Cinema closes after 20 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After two decades of serving as a cornerstone of entertainment, the Heavenly Village Cinema will officially close its doors. The decision reflects the pivotal changes in the movie industry over recent years, including the rapid growth of streaming services, the convenience of on-demand digital platforms, changing consumer viewing habits, and the lasting impact of the pandemic on theater attendance nationwide.

“We have reached a moment where the model for traditional cinemas has fundamentally shifted,” said Gary Casteel, President & CEO of Trans Sierra Investments / The Shops at Heavenly Village. “While this marks the end of an era, it also represents an opportunity to shape the next chapter of the village in a way that best serves our community and visitors.”

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Harrah’s and their team, whose passion, dedication, and support brought the cinema to life and sustained it through the years. Their leadership created countless memories for families, friends, and movie lovers who enjoyed the magic of the big screen right here in the heart of South Lake Tahoe.”

“Operating the Heavenly Village Cinema has been one of the greatest joys of our lives,” said Jerry and Jana Harrah. “We are so thankful to the community, visitors, and loyal moviegoers who supported us throughout the years. The friendships, memories, and shared experiences will stay with us forever, and we are proud to have been part of the Heavenly Village family.”

Currently, the Heavenly Village has a waiting list of more than 85 businesses eager to join its thriving retail, dining, and entertainment hub. The Village is currently carefully evaluating what will be the best fit for this 20,000 sq ft of prime space to ensure it continues to enhance the visitor experience and community connection for years to come.

The closure of Heavenly Village Cinema is emblematic of broader shifts in the industry, where once-thriving theaters have faced unprecedented challenges in the face of at-home entertainment, rising production costs, and changing consumer expectations. Still, the Village remains committed to evolving with the times while honoring the traditions that shaped its past.