Heavenly Village invites all to drink beer and judge wings

overhead view of four different flavored chicken wings with ranch dressing, beer, and celery sticks

Getty Images/iStockphoto | iStockphoto

Heavenly Village is inviting locals and tourists alike to celebrate the end of summer with them drinking beer and judging wings.

The inaugural Fall Ale Fest and Wing Cook Off will be held from noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept 21.

“The goal is to have everyone enjoy themselves after a busy, busy summer,” said Dreu Murin whose company Dreu Murin Productions produces the events at the village.

This event is not only an end of summer celebration but also a beginning of Oktoberfest party.

The Ale Fest will feature beer from local breweries Alibi, Fiftyfifty and South of North Brewing as well as Fort Point, Kona, Out of Bounds, Seismic and Sierra Nevada Brewing.

For non-beer drinkers, Boochcraft Kombucha will pour kombucha. Rocket Fizz Root Beer and Soda, Stompbox Coffee and Tahoe Blue Vodka will also be offering drink options.

Visitors can use their beverages to wash down the chicken wings that will be available.

Heavenly Village restaurants will compete in a wing cook off and attendees are the judges.

Fire & Ice, Gunbarrel Tavern, California Burger, Kalanis and Social House will try to bring home the Best Wings in the Village trophy and bragging rights.

Those five restaurants volunteered to participate because they each have a specialty wing receipt they’re looking to showcase.

Competition is already starting to heat up for the restaurants.

“Fire + Ice is extremely excited to be a part of this event and take home the first ever Heavenly Village wing trophy,” said Fire + Ice General Manager Adam Alicea, adding that the competition makes for some, “great fun between us restaurants in the Village community.”

Guests will get to vote for their favorite wings and brewery.

While walking around the village, guests are invited to participate in the poker walk. Winners of the poker walk can get gift cards for restaurants in the village.

There will also be a paint and sip as well as a corn hole tournament.

Tickets for the Ale fest are $25 which includes all you drink beverages, and a commemorative glass.

For an extra $5, guests get a plate of three wings to sample and vote on.

“The added traffic for these events is always an amazing opportunity to get our name in front of the South Lake community but also showcase the growth of our community to those coming to visit,” Alicea said.

The Shops at Heavenly also offer a wide variety of activities for event guests. Attendees can visit the 8-plex cinema, play mini golf or visit the over 40 shops.

“Come out and have a good time,” Murin said.

For information on the Alefest, visit tahoesouth.com/events/fall-ale-fest-at-the-heavenly-village-lake-tahoe.

For information on the Wing Cook-Off, visit theshopsatheavenly.com/event/fall-ale-fest-wing-cook-off.