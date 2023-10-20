Heavenly Village Parking Garage reopens with improvements

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe continues improvements to the Heavenly Village Parking Garage including a new circulation pattern, structural repairs, and accessibility improvements. Most of the work has been completed and the garage is now open to the public. Completion of phase 1 of the project is expected by Friday, October 27.

Located on Bellamy Court, the parking garage offers affordable parking for visitors to Heavenly Village and the Heavenly Gondola for $3.75 per hour ($25.00 daily maximum) with $5 parking after 5 p.m. During holiday periods, the rates are $7.50 per hour ($50.00 daily maximum) with $10 parking after 5 p.m.

The City completed structural repairs to the Bellamy Parking Garage. Provided

Additional improvements in phase 2, planned for 2024, include a new payment system and electric vehicle charging stations. The city will continue to provide updates as the project progresses. To stay current on this project along with other city construction projects, follow the City’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.