Heavenly Village public parking garage to receive more upgrades
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The public parking garage on Bellamy Court next to Heavenly Village is scheduled for more upgrades.
The city completed the first phase of upgrades rehabilitating the structure and changing circulation in November. The changes in circulation were designed to improve vehicle flow, reduce back up and congestion with two entry and two exit paths.
This next round of upgrades will provide 12 electric vehicle charging stations, a new paid parking system and parking guidance system that provides realtime information for guests in advance about parking availability by message signs and a web interface.
Installation of these upgrades is scheduled for September, this year. The City of South Lake Tahoe plans on having the project complete before next winter.
City of South Lake Tahoe’s Director of Public Works Anush Nejad expects minimal impacts to parking. He does not anticipate a garage closure. There may be minor disruptions to the paid parking system, but they will make parking available to patrons.
South Tahoe Joint Powers Parking Financing Authority approved an amendment leading to this next phase at their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
