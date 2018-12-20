Heavenly Village ramps up post-Christmas fun in South Lake Tahoe

Christmas doesn't mark the end of family fun at Heavenly Village.

In fact, the annual Heavenly Holidays will up its offerings starting Wednesday, Dec. 26, with more live entertainment and fun for the whole family, in addition to ongoing activities such as Disney at the Ice Rink and a virtual reality ski simulator.

The Heavenly Holidays Carnival will start up and continue each day through Dec. 31 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The carnival will feature a train, dubbed the Heavenly Express, running through the village with stops along the way for cookies and hot cocoa. Cost is $4.

There also will be a Ferris wheel offering great views of the lake from the base of the Heavenly gondola. Cost is $5.

The village also increases its entertainment offerings come Wednesday. Free magic shows, made possible thanks to The Loft, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

Also on Wednesday CIRQUEnanagans will take the main stage at 8 p.m. The performance showcases world class artists from Cirque Du Soleil. They will bring jaw-dropping feats, juggling, chair stacking, partner balancing, unicycle stunting, and more to Tahoe's South Shore.

The fun continues Thursday with a free "mini-performance" by the Toccata Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at 7 p.m. The show will features classic holiday selections performed by 20 symphony musicians and 30 singers, including four world-class vocal soloists.

Later that evening there will be a screening of the 1988 classic of "The Blizzard of AAHHH'S" in the village.

"See the movie that inspired a generation of skiers and popularized the concept of 'extreme' skiing, starring Glen Plake, Mike Harrup, and Scot Schmidt."

The film starts at 8:30 p.m.

Entertainment offering will continue through the weekend leading into New Year's Eve. Grab next week's edition of Lake Tahoe Action for a roundup of the New Year's festivities.