Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series gets underway Memorial Day weekend

The Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Provided / Dreu Murin Productions

If you go ... What: Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series When: 6-9 p.m., every weekend Memorial Day through Labor Day Where: Heavenly Village (1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) Tickets: Free Info: theshopsatheavenly.com

It may not feel like it with the recent weather, but summer is just around the corner.

A sure sign of the seasonal change gets underway this weekend: the annual Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series.

Now entering its seventh year, the summer series brings an expansive lineup of artists performing a variety of music to Heavenly Village.

As Dreu Murin of Dreu Murin Productions, the agency for the Shops at Heavenly Village, explained, the concert series provides the third component of the perfect trifecta: shopping, great restaurants and live entertainment.

“The venue couldn’t be better,” Murin said. “An outside free concert with the top restaurants and bars at your fingertips. It’s crazy how the Village has turned into a live music mecca.”

And the best part: the shows are free.

Opening weekend kicks off Saturday with a performance by Musicole. The band’s leader Michael E. Coleman has an impressive background, having performed with some true legends in the realm of R&B.

The music continues Sunday with Rock Monsterz, a band that specializes in covers of artists such as Kansas, Styx, Boston, Journey, Van Halen, AC/DC and more.

Left of Centre, which bills itself as Reno’s premiere country/rock band, closes out the holiday weekend Monday.

The summer concert series continues each weekend through Labor Day, with performances taking place 6-9 p.m. The stage rotates every weekend between the corner of U.S. 50 and Heavenly Village Way to the central core of the village between Gunbarrel Tavern and FiRE+iCE.

Head to theshopsatheavenly.com for the complete lineup.