Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series returns

The Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series last year.

Provided / Dreu Murin Productions

Ready to get outside and dance to some music? The concert series was delayed due to COVID-19 but is back in action.

The Shops at Heavenly Village will be hosting free outdoor concerts from 6-9:30 p.m., every Friday and Saturday evening and select holiday Sundays until Labor Day.

The concert performances will be held at the village’s main stage.

Local and national musicians will perform throughout summer.

The outdoor concerts are family-friendly.

This Friday, June 19, Reno-based Rhythm and Blues band, Musicole will be performing.

Then the next night Saturday, June 20, Locked N Loaded will be taking over the stage.

Locked N Loaded is a Sacramento-based Country music cover band.

For the complete schedule of upcoming performances, visit http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.

After 5 p.m. parking cost $5 in the Heavenly Village Parking Garage.