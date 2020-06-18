Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series returns
Ready to get outside and dance to some music? The concert series was delayed due to COVID-19 but is back in action.
The Shops at Heavenly Village will be hosting free outdoor concerts from 6-9:30 p.m., every Friday and Saturday evening and select holiday Sundays until Labor Day.
The concert performances will be held at the village’s main stage.
Local and national musicians will perform throughout summer.
Support Local Journalism
The outdoor concerts are family-friendly.
This Friday, June 19, Reno-based Rhythm and Blues band, Musicole will be performing.
Then the next night Saturday, June 20, Locked N Loaded will be taking over the stage.
Locked N Loaded is a Sacramento-based Country music cover band.
For the complete schedule of upcoming performances, visit http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.
After 5 p.m. parking cost $5 in the Heavenly Village Parking Garage.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User