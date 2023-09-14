Heavenly Village welcomes back 3rd annual Fall AleFest and Chicken Wing Cook-Off 

The 3rd annual AleFest and Chicken Wing Cook-Off will be happening from 1-5 p.m Saturday, Sept. 16.

Provided/Dreu Murin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— The stage is set and the excitement is brewing in Heavenly Village as the community gears up for an unforgettable weekend at the 3rd annual Fall AleFest and Chicken Wing Cook-Off from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

This exciting family-friendly event is ready to wow with a fusion of flavors, bees, and lively entertainment.

There will be fifteen different fall flavors to try at the AleFest, with a selection of beers, seltzers, and sodas available. With a diverse selection to choose from, this year’s event promises to be a paradise of those seeking new and exciting flavors. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or simply looking to explore something new, the tasting experience is sure to leave you impressed.

In addition, the annual Village Chicken Wing Cook-Off is back, featuring a culinary battle among renowned establishments in the basin.

Get ready to indulge in wing perfection as Gun Barrel Tavern, Fire and Ice, Kalanis, The Loft, and reigning back to back champions California Burger, go head-to-head to claim the title of having the best wings in the village.

That’s not all. Law enforcement agencies are joining the fray as well. Defending champions Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will compete to determine who serves up the most exceptional law enforcement wing.

In addition, there will be live music starting at 1 p.m. from False Rhythms and Tahoe Tribe, who will be filing the air with infectious tunes and setting the perfect backdrop for a day of celebration.

Tickets to this event are $40, and include a wristband for entry and a commemorative glass to make the experience even more special.

For wing enthusiasts out there, the opportunity to savor these delectable creations is just a plate away. Sample plates will be available for just $6 each.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic event. To secure your spot visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-ale-fest-chicken-wing-contest-tickets-511296289967 .