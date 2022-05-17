Heavenly’s Fortune promoted to COO for Lake Tahoe region

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts has good fortune when it comes to leadership.

The Colorado-based company that owns Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts and Northstar California at Lake Tahoe, has promoted Tom Fortune to chief operating officer for all three resorts.

Fortune has been the general manager/vice president of Heavenly since August 2019 following holding the role of VP/GM at Kirkwood. He has also served as director of base operations at Heavenly and senior director of mountain operations at Kirkwood before becoming VP/GM there.

“I am so thrilled to be taking on the new role of COO of the Tahoe Region – this comes in addition to my responsibilities as VP/COO at Heavenly,” Fortune said. “Lake Tahoe and the Sierra are incredibly special. This is a place I love deeply and have so much passion for, as I’ve called it home for the last 13 years.

“I’m both excited and proud to support the continued growth of Northstar, Heavenly, and Kirkwood, especially as we continue to tell the world about how unique our mountains, and this region, are,” Fortune added. “It’s the like-minded people and community (and what Mother Nature always throws at us) that I love the most about this new role.”

Vail said Fortune’s day-to-day focus will be on Heavenly, but having additional oversight of Northstar and Kirkwood will allow him to work together with the GMs at each resort, and their leadership teams, on regional initiatives to ensure consistent operational excellence at all three resorts.

“This new role for Tom was created with the intent that his leadership and experience will ensure ongoing growth across the Tahoe region for our three resorts,” said Vail in an email to the Tribune. “He will lend his operational expertise to ensure efficiency across all mountain operations, build high-performing and strong teams, better connect our three resorts, and always support ways to improve the guest and employee experience. The Tahoe Region has strong team members and leaders at all three of our resorts, and Tom’s new role will give them all additional support so they can continue to offer the best possible experience, both as a team and for our guests.”