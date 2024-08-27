Standoff suspect taken into custody in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – A male suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Washoe County Detention Center Jail in Reno on Monday after a standoff in the 300 block of Alder Court in Incline Village.
“The shelter-in-place order has been lifted,” said Incline Village Patrol Division Capt. Amelia Galicia in an on scene interview with the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “There’s no threat to the community. Nobody was injured.”
On Monday, August 26 at 2:15 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department received a call “because they heard what they thought was gunfire.”
The sheriff’s office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams responded. They began to communicate with the suspect via a PA attached to a patrol vehicle.
At the time, the suspect was barricaded inside a residence. Within 90 minutes, he surrendered.
The suspect has been identified as Incline Village resident George Alan Connor, 69. He is being booked on charges of:
- Four counts of battery with a deadly weapon
- Three counts of discharging a firearm within a structure
- Discharging a gun where a person may be endangered
- Discharging a gun in a public place
- Owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Please refer to case number: WC24-4333.
