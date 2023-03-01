Heavy snow causes warehouse to collapse in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The heavy snowfall from a series of storms has caused a structure to collapse in South Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded Wednesday morning to a report of a structure collapse on Melba Avenue that the department confirmed was standing the day before.
Upon responding, it was discovered the heavy snow load completely flattened the building, a warehouse, and left just one wall standing, the department said.
Cpt. Tom Kerley and Chief Kim George donned snowshoes to access the standing wall since front access was unavailable.
“Consider snow loads on your own roof,” the department said in a new release. “Hire experts to remove snow if you are seeing greater than 3 feet on your roof.”
