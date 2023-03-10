Heavy snow leads to another roof collapse in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another roof collapse due to snow load occurred at a business Thursday evening in South Lake Tahoe.
The roof over the gas station pumps at Swiss Mart gas station on Emerald Bay Road came crashing down due to the snow load. The roof crash caused a pump to catch fire but South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue personnel quickly doused the blaze.
No injuries were reported and the entire lot is, “red tagged meaning no entrance is allowed onto this site,” said SLTFR in a social media post.
The roof at a former business near Swiss Mart, Runnells Automotive, crashed down earlier in the day, the Tribune previously reported.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.