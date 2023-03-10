Heavy snow leads to another roof collapse in South Lake Tahoe

A screen grab of a video released by SLTFR of the roof collapse at Swiss Mart last Station.

Provided/SLTFR

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another roof collapse due to snow load occurred at a business Thursday evening in South Lake Tahoe.

The roof over the gas station pumps at Swiss Mart gas station on Emerald Bay Road came crashing down due to the snow load. The roof crash caused a pump to catch fire but South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue personnel quickly doused the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the entire lot is, “red tagged meaning no entrance is allowed onto this site,” said SLTFR in a social media post.

The roof at a former business near Swiss Mart, Runnells Automotive, crashed down earlier in the day, the Tribune previously reported.