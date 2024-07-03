Heidi’s Pancake House celebrates 60 years of dining tradition in South Lake Tahoe

Contrary to the sign hanging out front of the famously yellow Swiss chalet building known as Heidi’s Pancake House in South Lake Tahoe, the restaurant did not open as the “Established Since 1962” sign might indicate, but rather opened its doors at 7 a.m. on July 3, 1964.

While current owner John Higgins has a theory as to why that sign might indicate Heidi’s being established a couple years earlier, he still couldn’t bring himself to take the nicely constructed sign down – whether slightly inaccurate or not.

Originally opened by founder Hal Pitt, Higgins joined the Heidi’s Family Restaurant Incorporated team in 1989; then ran by longtime operator Don Thayer. Prior to Higgins joining the team, the restaurant had started expanding with a couple other locations (Carson City and Minden), with Higgins originally starting at the Minden location and then moving to the flagship Lake Tahoe location later that same year. Higgins was ultimately promoted to operations manager in 1990 as the brand was expanding.

“We had the fourth restaurant in Reno, and we’re also putting in some bakeries,” said Higgins. “We had one bakery in Sacramento, and so Don started to take more interest in the bakeries and left the restaurants to me as we were expanding the company.”

“And we got to where we had six restaurants—two in Reno, one in Fallon—and three bakeries. After that, about 2000 or so, we started to downsize a bit. We started to reduce the cost of the business based on the restaurants that we were underperforming.”

Left to right: General Manager, Salvador; Owner, John Higgins; and Marketing Manager, Katie Higgins. Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

While Higgins stepped away for a bit to dabble operating other restaurants (most notable Bear Beach Café), he maintained his relationship with Heidi’s and was never too far removed from the operations.

With Thayer ultimately retiring in 2013, Higgins, still operations manager, also began contemplating retirement. Then, in 2018, an opportunity presented itself that pulled him back in.

Don Rosenthal owned the Heidi’s restaurant in South Lake Tahoe independently from Heidi’s Family Restaurant Incorporated. And, as the lease on the location was coming to an end and Rosenthal was looking to retire, Higgins stepped in and took over full ownership in 2019.

“It was always the crown jewel of Heidi’s. And so when the opportunity came up, I jumped at it,” said Higgins. “Don lives down the street and still comes in about once or twice a month.”

“The [new] lease runs until 2054, so I figured instead of retiring, I’ll just hang in here, and when I’m 100, I’ll have to get something else to do,” joked Higgins.

Even with being in business for 60 years, little has changed inside the doors at 3485 Lake Tahoe Boulevard – and that’s by design.

“For a long time we had a reputation, and we tried to maintain that very well. We have patrons coming in and their grandmothers came in here when they were young,” added Higgins.

“We have generations of history coming in. It’s just been a tradition, and it becomes a tradition. They may not live here, but they have always come here. They came here as children, and now they are grandparents.”

Part of the reason that tradition has succeeded is due to the same feeling people get when they walk through the doors. The building has been upgraded as needed, but the décor, menu, and atmosphere have largely been maintained – including Higgins’ passion.

“I gradually learned that it wasn’t a job. I really enjoyed it. And it didn’t make any difference what it was. Whether it was washing dishes or cooking or waiting tables, I’ve always just loved the work, you know. When work is play, it’s great. If I enjoy my job, I hope that everybody else does, too.”

While Higgins leaves most of the day-to-day heavy lifting to his general manager, Salvador, and marketing efforts to his daughter, Katie, he still finds time to pour coffee, serve water, and bring plates to his customers. Serving and supporting the community is also high on his priority list.

“We’re really very thankful to the community for all the support. We love this town. We love the business.”

Heidi’s Pancake House is located at 3485 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe, CA. For more information you can reach them by phone at 530-544-8113 or visit them online at heidislaketahoe.com.com.