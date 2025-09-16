Helicopter assisted tree removal to begin at Heavenly Mountain Resort

STATELINE, Nev. – To address hazardous vegetation in steep and remote terrain, NV Energy is utilizing helicopter-assisted operations to safely and efficiently remove trees and debris. This work is essential to reducing wildfire risk and improving electrical system reliability in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The work is being done at Heavenly Mountain Resort near the Nevada-California border by the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Heavenly Mountain Resort and NV Energy.

The tree felling phase will end on September 19. The helicopter logging and debris removal phase will begin on September 22 and run through October 3. The last phase, which includes heavy equipment operations and log hauling, will run October 6 to 25.

Needle Peak Road and Tramway Drive will have traffic control in place and portions of the Tahoe Rim Trail will be temporarily restricted.

Public Safety Notice:

Expect helicopters, logging trucks, and heavy equipment in the area. Temporary delays may occur to allow crews to safely relocate equipment. Spotters will manage trail and road access—please wait for clear confirmation before proceeding. No power outages are anticipated during this project.