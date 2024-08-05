Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe expands ‘Ramsay experience’ 

STATELINE, Nev. – In order to secure a reservation at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe, log into Open Table and make a reservation now.

That’s because this bustling restaurant tucked inside Harveys Casino off the gaming floor just expanded. Now it’s expecting business to increase by 15% to 20%.

In 2023, Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe served more than 100,000 diners in its then 165-seat restaurant.

Recently, it added 56 seats, a 1,200 bottle wine display, and a new bar and entrance.

Guests are now welcomed through a redesigned entrance with playfully devilish décor featuring gold H’s and pitchforks adorning the glass doors. Wolf by Vanderpump is the Michelin-star celebrity chef’s new neighbor.

“It looks great like every Hell’s Kitchen does. It fits the brand,” said West Coast Regional Chef Diego Echavarria with the Gordon Ramsay group. “I’m excited for the possibilities the expansion will provide our guests.”

“We will be able to accommodate a lot more people,” Echavarria said.

A wall was removed opening up the original restaurant and adding 1,800 square feet. The total restaurant seating area is now 4,780 square feet.

“It allowed us to take large parties at a greater count than we did previously,” said Senior Director of Food and Beverage Abby Jestis. “We’re able to accommodate at least another 120 covers a night.”

The expansion also allows the tables to be spread out for a roomier experience. In addition, it subdues the restaurant’s volume to make the dining experience even better.

“I think people come here because of the Ramsay name,” Jestis said. “But we have a lot of repeat guests, which I think is directly related to the caliber and quality of the food … It’s the Ramsay experience.”

Executive Chef Sander Guillen makes sure every dish meets the Ramsay experience’s high standards.

“This guy and his team do a fantastic job every day,” said Senior Executive Chef Terry Gegogeine who is in charge of seven restaurants, the banquet department, four production kitchens, and the employee cafeteria at Harveys and Harrah’s in Stateline.

Hell’s Kitchen has 25 back-of-house and 40 front-of-house employees in addition to eight seasonal workers.

This allows the team to accommodate its 40,000 unique reservations a year.

The last weekend of July, the expanded restaurant did three turns and served 650 people, Jestis said.

“Quality and consistency, I think those are the main things,” said Gegogeine describing why Hell’s Kitchen is a sought after reservation. “Everybody comes here because of the Gordon Ramsay brand and name. But I feel like they come back because our staff does a great job executing that higher-end dining experience.”

The quality begins with the products. The produce comes from Bonanza Produce in Reno. The meat is sourced from West Coast Prime in Las Vegas. The seafood is from Sierra Gold in Reno.

“We strive to use as many local ingredients as possible,” Jestis said.

Drawing inspiration from the television series, Chef Gordon Ramsay creates a unique dining experience for guests to feel as if they are dining on set at Hell’s Kitchen.

It serves Hell’s Kitchen’s most famous dishes, which include Beef Wellington, Pan-Seared Scallops, Lobster Risotto, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

In 2023, Guillen and his team made 30,000 Beef Wellingtons, 20,000 Pan-Seared Scallops, and 20,000 Lobster Risottos.

About a third of diners at the Lake Tahoe restaurant also ordered the Sticky Toffee Pudding.

“It’s Gordon Ramsay’s grandma’s recipe,” Guillen said about his favorite dessert. “It’s made out of dates, sticky toffee sauce and ice cream that’s made especially for us.”

The ice cream is sourced from Hoch Family Creamery in Minden.

“We get a lot of compliments on the Sticky Toffee Pudding,” said Guillen who was on the restaurant’s opening team as chef de cuisine in 2020.

A year later, Guillen was promoted to Executive Chef.

“He’s kind and approachable,” said Marketing Manager Ashley Duke for Stateline’s Harveys and Harrah’s. “He’s not your average chef.”

Guillen offered an insider’s tip, order the Beef Wellington.

“It’s a little different than the classic Beef Wellington,” Guillen said. “It has more steps.”

It includes making specialty mushrooms into paste, spreading it on crepes, and wrapping the crepes around 6-ounce fillets. For the recipe, go to http://www.GordonRamsay.com/GR/Recipes/Beef-Wellington

“It’s delicious!” Guillen said. “That’s the No. 1 seller dish in Hell’s Kitchen and Chef Ramsay’s signature dish.”

Another insider’s tip, the $104.95 Prix Fixe Signature menu offers 3 of Gordon Ramsay’s most popular dishes. There’s also a wine pairing option for an additional $60.

Caesars Rewards Credits® can be earned and redeemed at Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe in addition to more than 50 other resorts and casinos.

For the complete menu, go to https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/hells-kitchen/menus/lake-tahoe