Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe accepting reservations for early 2020

Rendering of Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe.

Provided/ Harveys Tahoe

Start making dinner plans for next year. Gordon Ramsay Hells’ Kitchen Lake Tahoe is now accepting reservations for dates beginning in mid-January.

Construction on the restaurant has begun and it is expected to open later this year.

“It’s been a long dream of mine to bring Hell’s Kitchen to life and the response to my Hell’s Kitchen restaurants in Las Vegas and Dubai has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to bring the third to Lake Tahoe,” said Ramsay, the celebrated multi-Michelin star chef and television personality in a press release. “I absolutely fell in love with this area. From the breathtaking views of the lake to the amazing skiing nearby, Lake Tahoe has it all. It’s a perfect location for a third Hell’s Kitchen restaurant.”

Reservations can be made on opentable.com or harveystahoe.com.