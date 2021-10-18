Hell’s Kitchen thief faces decade in prison

STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man who failed to turn up for his sentencing for burglarizing Hell’s Kitchen at Lake Tahoe will have to wait in jail until Nov. 3.

Johnathan Adam Towne, 33, faces up to a decade in prison after he admitted to two counts of burglary committed in April.

Towne was the subject of a May 6 Secret Witness post that resulted in his being arrested at his home on May 13. Towne admitted he made his way to the Hell’s Kitchen general manager’s office, where he took her wallet on April 17. He also stole a man’s wallet on April 27.

During his May 13 arrest, officers also found an iPad and iPhone taken April 15 from a vehicle in the Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa parking garage.

Towne was scheduled to return for sentencing on Aug. 24 but failed to appear. He was returned to Douglas custody on Oct. 7.