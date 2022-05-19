Help plant trees in Caldor burn scar

Want to help the forest heal from the Caldor Fire’s destruction? The Sugar Pine Foundation is organizing tree planting events where the massive blaze burned in the Amador Ranger District of the Eldorado National Forest.

Plantings are scheduled for May 25, May 28, June 8 and June 11. People interested in volunteering are asked to sign up on the foundation’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SugarPineFoundation .

On May 25, May 28 and June 8 volunteers will be joined by Patagonia and Kirkwood employees for work at Martin Meadow Campground.

The site selected for June 11’s reforestation is at the Thunder Mountain Trailhead near Kirkwood.

Sugar Pine Foundation organizers plan to plant native western white pine and red fir seedlings.