HERO’s sponsor Bread & Broth meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “Our hearts are filled with joy and gratitude and we are the ones blessed,” shared Darlene Winkelman as she took a short break from serving a hot and tasty meal at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on June 5.

Darlene, along with her fellow Harrah’s/Harveys’ HEROs members Jeff Colameco, Andrea Masavage, Sherry Newberger, and Janeen White, are all repeat Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor crew members.

The HEROs have been sponsoring four to six meals annually since the inception of the Adopt A Day program in 2011. Darlene, who coordinates the AAD sponsorship on behalf the Harrah’s/Harveys’ HEROs organization members, explains that “the HEROs appreciate the opportunity to serve a fantastic meal (BBQ ribs, mashed potatoes, green beans, and salad) to our community.”

Having the HEROs at the Monday Meals is always a treat. The AAD crew members arrive ready to help and need little direction due to their many times volunteering at HEROs’ Adopt A Days. According to Darlene, “the experience is so heart-warming”, that the HEROs are always the first to sign up as the Adopt A Day sponsorship schedule opens up every six months or so.

Thank you to the HEROs organization for their commitment to helping others. They are definitely “heroes” to the men, women, and children who are on the receiving end of the hot, nutritious meals served at their sponsorship meals.

If you are interested in finding out more about Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program, contact Carol Gerard at carolsgerard@aol.com or visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .

Source: Bread & Broth