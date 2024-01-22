High avalanche warning issued for Tahoe backcountry

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif./Nev. – The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a high avalanche danger warning for Monday, Jan. 22. The center does not recommend travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain today.

They warn the heavy new snow and strong winds will likely produce very large and dangerous avalanches.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect by the National Weather Service through early Tuesday morning above 6,500 feet. The majority of snowfall is expected this afternoon. Elevations between 6,500 and 7,000 feet are expected to get 3 – 8 inches of snow accumulation. Areas above 7,000 can expect 8 – 14 inches.

The service says drivers can expect road conditions to vary from wet to slushy and snow covered across the Tahoe region through tonight. For latest road conditions, you can call 5-1-1, check the Caltrans website , or the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website .