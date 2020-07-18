High rate of COVID-19 spread continues in South Tahoe region

The El Dorado County COVID-19 dashboard.

Provided

El Dorado County officials reported Friday that the coronavirus has infected 13 more residents, including 10 from the Lake Tahoe region.

With the new cases Friday, the Tahoe area has had more than half the total cases in the county. The Tahoe region, which includes the South and West shores, has had 198 cases out of the county’s total of 394.

Barton Health President and CEO Clint Purvance said Friday during a chamber of commerce webinar that there are three patients in the hospital and none in the intensive care unit.

He also said that the test positivity rate was 1% a few weeks ago and has risen to 6.9% as of Friday and that the county’s positivity rate is less than Barton specifically.

He added that the cutoff rate for the watchlist is 100 cases per 100,000 residents and Tahoe is at 250-275 by itself, meaning that if Tahoe were a county, it would be on the list or even have further restrictions like shutting own businesses again.

From Tuesday through Friday, Tahoe has had 34 new cases, an average of over 11 per day.

Of the county’s 13 new cases, eight are in the 18-49 age group, three in the 5064 group and two are 65 and older.

The median age for all cases is down to 40 years old and women have a small edge over men, 201-193, in contracting the virus.

There were also 10 recoveries announced and no virus-related deaths have been reported.

The Carson City Health and Human Services reported seven new cases Friday, but just one in Douglas County and it was a valley resident. The case numbers in Zephyr Cove (5) and Stateline (9) have remained steady over the last few days.

Douglas has had 98 cases with 29 remaining active and no deaths have been reported.

Incline Village has had 55 cases and 15 are active.

The numbers have been slowly rising on the North Shore, but county officials are implementing White House Task Force recommendations to preempt exponential COVID-19 community spread.

The county as a whole and the Reno metropolitan area were identified to be in the “Yellow Zone,” which means that cases of COVID-19 reported last week were between 10-100 per 100,000 population and that COVID-19 test positivity was between 5-10%. The “Red Zone,” a category for which Clark County falls into, had cases reported above 100 per 100,000 population and test positivity above 10%.

The county had 56 new cases on Friday and 51 recoveries, but there were no deaths breaking a string of nine straight days.

Washoe officials are reminding residents to adhere to following governor directives, federal and state recommendations: