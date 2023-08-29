High school cross-country season kicks off with Douglas Class Races

Whittell sophomore Logan Robertson runs to a fifth-place finish at the Douglas Class Races.

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — The high school cross-country got underway Friday in Gardnerville, bringing more than 20 schools from around the area to Lampe Park for a 2.55-mile race.

Among those competing at the Douglas Class Races were runners from Incline, South Tahoe, and Whittell.

Incline senior Noah McMahan led all local runners, capturing third place in the senior race with a time of 13 minutes, 14 seconds. Senior Josiah McMahan took 18th place with a time of 15:48.

Damonte Ranch senior Jackson Elliott took first place with a time of 12:58.

On the girls’ side, last year’s Class 2A Northern Region runner-up, senior Kira Noble finished in sixth place to lead all local runners, posting a time of 17:58. Incline senior Adelina Laforge finished 17th with a time of 20:40, and South Tahoe senior Emily Banks took 20th with a time of 21:42.

Bishop Manogue’s Amaya Aramini won the senior race with a time of 15:00.

Whittell’s Logan Robertson led all local sophomores, finishing in fifth place with a time of 14:20. Incline sophomore Blake Rive finished in 18th place with a time of 16:28. Galena’s Kole Steele won the boys’ sophomore race with a time of 13:24.

In the freshmen race, Incline’s Henry Taves took 13th with a time of 16:51, followed by teammate Asher Edwards in 15th with a time of 17:02. Wooster’s Carson Boyer won the boys’ freshmen race with a time of 14:49.

Incline will take a break from competition, and will next race at the Nevada Union Cross-County Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Whittell is scheduled to race at the Bret Harte Scrimmage on Wednesday. The Warriors will then compete on Friday, Sept. 8 at the North Tahoe Kiwanis Mountain Motivational Invitational. South Tahoe will also next compete at the Kiwanis Mountain Motivational Invitational.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.