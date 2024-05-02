High Sierra Softball season opens at Soroptimist Stadium

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The High Sierra Softball League opened their season on Sunday, April 21 at Soroptimist Stadium: Home of Girls Softball at the South Tahoe Middle School. Twelve teams with over 130 players ranging from ages 5-16 are registered to play this season. The girls practiced their skills at rotating stations where they trained with coaches on grounders, pop ups, pitching, batting and throwing techniques

Steve Weiss, who has coached and mentored youth for over 50 years, was awarded a plaque to honor his service to the High Sierra Softball League and his exceptional commitment to the community. Steve worked for many years at the Parks & Recreation Department and began his softball affiliation by coaching his daughter. He threw the opening pitch of the season to his granddaughters, inspiring a new generation of girls in the sport.

Board Member Chris Martinez said, “This league is so valuable for girls, not only to improve their softball skills, but also to learn the values of team work, respect, kindness, and supporting each other at no matter what skill level. It helps build their confidence, friendships, and most importantly, belonging with a sense of community. Girls need to feel strong, and heard!”

Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe (SISLT) donated $325,000 to fund the current renovation of the softball field in an effort to empower women and girls. SISLT also awarded $2,500 in scholarships so more girls can play this year. Club members were at opening day to support the players.

SISLT is selling outfield sponsorship banners and soliciting additional community donations to go towards funding the warm-up area this season. You can buy a 2024 sponsorship banner at sislt.org/banner-donation/ to advertise your business or write an empowering message to support our community girls and women who use the field. Contact SISLT’s Softball Committee with questions at Softball.SISLT@gmail.com or learn more about the renovation at http://www.sislt.org/softball-field/ .