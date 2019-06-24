High water forces closure of some Lake Tahoe South Shore beaches

California Tahoe Conservancy is limiting access to some of its beaches.

Provided / California Tahoe Conservancy

Some stretches of South Shore beaches will close to the public in order to ensure public safety and protect sensitive wildlife habitat and areas prone to erosion.

The locations where public access will be restricted include areas of the Upper Truckee Marsh and some land near Lakeview Commons, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced Monday. The restrictions are to take effect Friday, June 28.

Beaches are extremely small or nonexistent this summer due to high lake levels, as the Tribune recently reported. The Conservancy asks beach users for patience and cooperation, and encourages using alternate lakefront access. The conservancy suggests using TahoePublicBeaches.org as a resource for finding different lake access points.

The Conservancy warns that staff and officers with California Highway Patrol monitor the lands. Campfires, grills, fireworks, and smoking and other fire hazards are not allowed.

To protect nesting birds and other wildlife, the seasonal Upper Truckee Marsh dog closure remains in effect through July 31.

On July 4, the gates to Van Sickle Bi-State Park will close at 5 p.m. The park will remain open to foot and bicycle traffic into the evening.