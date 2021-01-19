High wind causes multiple power outages; Heavenly, Kirkwood closed for day

Strong wind has led to multiple power outages Tuesday morning and a pair of Lake Tahoe ski resorts will not open due to the strong gusts.

Heavenly Mountain Resort posted to social media at about 7:30 a.m. that it will not open Tuesday due to expected high wind. Kirkwood Mountain Resort officials announced later in the morning that it will also stay closed.

A tree limb fell onto a house overnight in South Lake Tahoe. Provided



“It’s a windy one today, very windy actually,” said a Twitter post. “Unfortunately this is impacting our operations and high winds are forecasted for the remainder of the day. Therefore, for the safety of our guests and employees, Heavenly will remain closed for the duration of the day.”

On the South Shore, Sierra-at-Tahoe is expected to be operational, but are expecting more wind throughout the day with a National Weather Service wind warning in effect until 7 p.m.

About 1,300 Nevada residents at Lake Tahoe are without power Tuesday morning. There are multiple outages in Douglas County, one in the Kingsbury area that is affecting over 100 residences and another near Glenbrook that is affecting well over 1,000 households.

The outages were first reported at about 5:48 a.m.

NV Energy said on its website that power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m.

Liberty Utilities also has about 39 customers without power due to a tree down on Janet Drive.

Officials also said there was a larger outage overnight that has been resolved.

The weather service is forecasting wind gusts up to 65 mph, mainly above 6,500 feet, with gust up to 45 mph below. Exposed ridges may see gusts up to 130 mph, the service said.

Update: This story was updated to reflect that Kirkwood announced it will stay closed Tuesday.