Highlander boys prevail as state basketball champions

Incline High School boys basketball team returned home as state champions.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Incline boys basketball team is celebrating their season end as state champions after beating Needles High School on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas during the NIAA 2A state tournament.

“We had been waiting and preparing for this game for 365 days,” coach Tim Kelly said. Incline had played Needles in the state title game last year and fell short. They’ve been counting down the days since, waiting for their opportunity to redeem and prove themselves the better team.

“After we lost last year in Reno, we said in the locker room that Tommy’s missed free throw would be the beginning of the movie, not the end of the movie,” Kelly said.

Fast forward a year, the team achieved their longed for Hollywood ending. “It was amazing to watch Tommy make the two free throws with eight seconds left in the game to clinch the state title!,” the coach exclaimed.

The championship weekend started on Friday with four teams in the semifinals. Needles played West Wendover in a semifinal that preceded Incline’s against Lincoln County. Needles’ 71-55 win against West Wendover aligned the first piece of a rematch.

Once Needles’ won, Incline knew all they had to do to affirm it was win their semifinal. They cinched the rematch with a 69-57 win against Lincoln County.

After a late night win, Incline met Needles for a rematch and state championship game the following afternoon.

“We controlled the game from the get go and never lost our lead,” the coach explained. “We truly never trailed for one second in the game. It was a beautiful team effort!”

Many Highlanders stepped up to make big plays, including Jayden Abbate, Lucas MacDonald, Colton Barraza and Ross Hochberg who hit three-pointers for the team at key moments.

Coach Kelly said Halen Hanson showed why he’s one of the best defenders in the state, holding one of Needles’ leading scorers to just nine points for the game. Colin Combs solidified himself as one of the best rebounders ever at Incline, battling in the post against a much bigger Needles team and finishing with 10 rebounds.

But the most valuable player was Tommy Williams, Kelly said, hitting big shots, making great passes and playing amazing defense. Williams finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. The final score was 55-50.

“I am so blessed to have the greatest coaching staff in the state!” Kelly’s coaching staff includes Mike Williams, Jake Brodsky, Mario Ornelas, Michael Williams, Ray Salazar, Decker Cady and Baron Younger.

“We are so proud of our boys and how they worked so hard to achieve the ultimate goal of being state champions.” He notes the team relentlessly pursued the title, evidenced by hard work on the practice court.

“My favorite part of this team is how they truly loved each other, no matter what their role was on the team,” Kelly said. “They really cared for each other on and off the court.”

The team says goodbye to eight seniors: Williams, Combs, Barraza, Abbate, Tate Gitchell, Zach Harrell, Alex Briggs and Harrison Breakell.

Kelly and his coaching staff look forward to four return players next year—Hanson, MacDonald, Hochberg and Andrew Bodel as well as continuing the tradition of Incline basketball.