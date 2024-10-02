Highlander soccer dominates Yerington Lions

IHS girls soccer celebrates after their win on Monday

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Monday was a great day for soccer at Incline High School as both the girls and boys Highlanders blasted the visiting Yerington Lions by a combined 16-0.

The lady Highlanders started the beautiful sunny afternoon completely dominating both sides of the pitch against their league opponent. Led by Senior goalkeeper Lily Adams and her shutout, Incline played determined soccer and controlled the ball for the majority of the game earning an 8-0 victory in front of their fans.

The 2-4 Highlanders hosted Wooster High on Wednesday of this week and then they host conference foe, North Valleys High, on Tuesday Oct. 1 at 5:30pm at Incline High Stadium.

The boys decided to continue the domination of the Lions for the night cap at Incline High. Scoring four goals in each half, the most impressive thing about the Highlanders on Monday was the seven assists that led to the eight goals.

Junior Alexis Soto continued his phenomenal play with a hat trick of 3 goals. Soto is coming off an injury at the right time for the Incline squad. Joining him on the scoreboard was Senior Sam Lager who recorded a goal and two assists. Junior Jesus Herrera, Senior Jaime Perez, Sophomore Jack Mangiaracina and Senior Edwin Cuevas each scored a goal on the night. Senior Goalkeeper, Ricardo Alamilla finally got to show the home crowd what he could do on the field away from the goal recording three assists. Alamilla, usually a midfielder, moved to goalkeeper this season out of necessity for the team.

The 3-4 Highlanders are sitting in fourth place on the ladder and made a huge trip to rival North Tahoe High on Wednesday night. They are hosting league foe Sage Ridge High Friday night, at 5:30 at IHS stadium.