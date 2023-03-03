Highlanders fall short in state semis; Williams named Northern League MVP

Incline made its fourth straight trip to the Class 2A state tournament, but was knocked out in the semifinals by The Meadows.

Justin Scacco

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Incline boys’ basketball team’s season came to a close last week in Las Vegas.

The Highlanders reached a fourth consecutive state tournament but fell 58-41 last Friday in the semifinals to eventual state runners-up The Meadows.

Incline finished the year with a 20-7 record, marking the fourth straight season the team has won 20 or more games.

The Highlanders got off to a slow start in the state semifinals against The Meadows at the Cox Pavilion. Incline trailed by nine points after the first quarter, and were down 32-13 at halftime. The team played better in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 28-26, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the first-half deficit.

Incline qualified for the state tournament after reaching the Class 2A Northern League championship game. The Highlanders suffered a 53-48 loss in the league finals against West Wendover.

Incline sophomore Tommy Williams was named Northern League MVP after leading Class 2A in scoring at 22 points per game and defensively with five steals per game. Williams finished with 10 double doubles and a triple double on the season. He played through illness to help Incline reach the Northern League championship game, and then scored 11 points against The Meadows.

Senior James DeMarais was named Northern League offensive player of the year. He set a school record and led Class 2A with 96 3-pointers on the season. DeMarais averaged 14 points per game and two steals per game. In the state semifinal game, he netted four 3-pointers as part of a team-high 14 points.

Senior Luc Casini was named first-team all-league. Casini averaged 9.2 points per game, six rebounds per game and two steals per game. He scored 11 points against The Meadows, and according to Head Coach Tim Kelly is being recruited by multiple Division III schools and junior colleges.

Senior Vaughn Anderson was also named first-team all-league after averaging eight points per game, seven rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, and one block per game. He scored five points in the state semifinals and is being recruited by several junior colleges.

Junior Cameron Bodel averages six points and six rebounds per game off the bench. Bodel was named second-team all-league.

Senior Marcos Resendiz was named to the Northern League’s honorable mention list. Sophomore Colin Combs averages five points per game and five rebounds per game to also receive honorable mention honors.

