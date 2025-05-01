Highlanders honor seniors at last home swim meet

Highlanders swam their last home meet of the season on Friday, April 25.

Provided / Ken Reese

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline High School’s final home swim meet of the season honored seven senior swimmers on Friday, April 25. William Arrison (co-captain), Ava Hane (co-captain), Chris Flores, Hannah Graffam, Kelly Kratz, Alan Murilla and Beckie Sussman swam their last competitive laps at their home pool.

The meet was another successful event for the Highlanders both individually and for the relay teams.

The Highlander relay team consisting of Sady Kelly, Katie Ferrell, Kratz and Hane placed second in the 200 freestyle relay. The men came in third in the same event featuring Maxim Shan, Grant Stafford, Jayden Mendoza and Arrison.

Other relay highlights include a third place finish for the 200 yard medley relay team composed of Olivia Kranz, Kratz, Hane and Ferrell.

Mendoza and Safford took first and second in the men’s 200 yard freestyle, each besting their time for the season.

Hane finished first in the women’s 200 yard individual medley event and Kelly finished third in the 100 yard backstroke.

At the mid-meet break, Incline High School underclassmen spoke about each senior teammate, celebrating both their swim and academic achievements.

One more regular season meet is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 at the Northwest pool in Reno, followed by Regionals May 9-10.