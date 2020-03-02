Highlanders JV boys basketball team wins Northern League title

The future of Incline basketball is shining bright.

The Highlanders junior varsity boys’ won the Northern League title this season for the first time in the 10 years that Micha Corneil has been the head coach.

The team finished 20-5 overall and 15-1 in league play. Four of those losses were to 4A schools by a total of 10 points.

The Highlanders are (front row from left) team captain Max Rock, Sebastian Hernandez, Wyatt McDonald, Dean Cafferata, (back row, from left) Trey Cassini, Ben Rock, Marcos Resentiz, Kade Martinez, Dylan Combs, team captain Jared Hock, Nick Suter, head coach, Micha Corneil. Not pictured Moe Schmelzer and assistant coaches Mike Williams and Billy Knight.