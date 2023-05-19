Highlanders strike gold at regionals

Incline junior Noah McMahan races to a first-place finish in the 800 meters at the Northern Region meet.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

SPARKS, Nev. — Incline junior Noah McMahan raced to four gold medals at last weekend’s Class 2A Northern Region Boys and Girls’ Track and Field Championships at Reed High School in Sparks.

McMahan led the Highlanders with wins in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters, and 3,200 meters; and also helped propel the boys’ 4×800 meter relay team to a first-place finish.

“It means a lot,” said McMahan on the four first-place finishes. “I’ve been training all season for this.”

McMahan set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 3.15 seconds. He ran the 1,600 meters in 4:55.72, and finished the 3,200 meters in 10:32.98.

Senior Marcos Resendiz captured a regional title with a shot put throw of 46 feet, 4.50 inches. He also qualified for next week’s state championship meet in discus with a personal-record throw of 115 feet, 3 inches.

Sophomore Aiden Midgley qualified for state in the 400 meters with a personal-record time of 55.74 to finish in third place. Junior Josiah McMahan took third place in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:05.24 and third place in the 3,200 meters with a personal-record time of 11:14.51 to earn state berths in both events. The Highlanders’ 4×500 meter relay team also qualified for the state championship meet with a third-place finish.

As a team, Incline finished in fourth place with 91 points. Coral Academy of Science – Reno won the boys’ regional title with a high score of 189 points.

The Incline girls’ team finished in fifth place with 92 points. North Tahoe won the regional title with a high score of 192 points.

Sophomore Lauren Janssen swept the hurdles events with a pair of personal-best times. Janssen won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.42, and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.55. Janssen also set a personal record in high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches to earn her third individual gold medal of the meet.

Incline junior Kira Noble set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:30.14 to finish in second place. She was also a runner-up in the 1,600 meters with a season-best time of 5:45.01.

The girls’ 4×800 meter relay team qualified for state with a second-place finish. The Highlanders also will compete next week in the 4×400 meter relay after finishing third.

Incline’s state qualifiers will now head to Liberty High School in Henderson for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Boys and Girls’ Track and Field Championships. The two-day meet will begin Friday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.