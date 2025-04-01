Highlanders swim dominates Fernley meet

FERNLEY, Nev. – The Incline High School boys and girls swim team secured their first meet win of the season on Friday, March 28 against Fernley High School.

“Their training and experience in competition is paying off,” coach Ken Reese says.

The win came from a combination of the teams’ scores and finishes. Although this was the Highlanders’ first meet this season against Fernley and fourth meet overall, certain swimmers are already meeting the minimum qualifying time required to swim in regionals at the end of the season.

Senior Kelly Kratz placed first in the 100 yard freestyle competition and in doing so made her first regional cut, followed by teammate junior Ashley Siminov in third.

The girls swept more than one top spot in the 200 yard freestyle event with senior Ava Hane, freshman Olivia Kranz and Siminov finishing first, second, and third respectively.

Hane finished first in the 500 yard freestyle, making the regional cut for this event, while teammates sophomore Jayden Mendoza and junior Willimena Dukes swam best times in this event within just a few seconds of the cut.

The boys team swam to the top spots in the 100 yard freestyle with senior Alan Murillo first, Maxim Shan second and senior Chris Flores-Salazar third.

Murillo finished first against Fernley in the 100 yard backstroke, making the regional cut.

Both the boys and girls teams swam an impressive showing in the 100 yard breaststroke. Kratz, Katie Ferrall, Kranz, senior Beckie Sussman finished 1st-4th, respectively, including a personal best time in that event for Sussman. Senior William Arrison swam a best time, beating his openings by over three seconds.

Coach Reese says Shan, Hannah Graffam, and Flores-Salazar all swam personal bests in their events and pushed their boundaries by trying more challenging races.

The team is aiming to have every team member qualify for at least one swim event at regionals, which takes place May 9-10. The top swimmers from regionals will compete in the state finals competition May 17.