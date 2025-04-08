Highlanders swim team beats North Valleys High School

RENO, Nev. – The Incline High School boys and girls swim team beat North Valleys High School at the Northwest Pool in Reno on Friday, April 4.

The Highlanders improved prior times with nearly every swim and added to their list of athletes potentially going to regionals with more swimmers meeting the regional cut (qualifying time required to swim in regionals at the end of the season).

Sophomore Jayden Mendoza not only made the 500 Freestyle regional cut with a time of 7:54.15, but also slashed last week’s time by 33 seconds.

Senior William Arrison made the 100 Backstroke and 100 Butterfly regional cut with a time of 1:19.93 and 1:12.84, respectively. In doing, Arrison has now made regional cuts in every event this season.

Senior Kelly Kratz (2:54.11) and sophomore Grant Safford (2:44.41) made the 200 Freestyle regional cut and senior Ava Hane made the regional cut in the 100 Butterfly (1:18.39).

“Our team continues to break boundaries, no matter their experience level,” Head Coach, Meagan Ballew said. “Even our newest swimmers rise to the challenge, inspired by the incredible support and drive of their teammates. These athletes push each other to be better every day, and they never cease to impress us. We can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

The Highlanders have three regular season meets left, scheduled for April 18, April 25 and May 3. Regionals take place May 9-10, followed by the state finals on May 17.